Glendale schools placed on brief lockdown after police receive prank phone call

Two Glendale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Monday as a result of a prank phone call, authorities say.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Glenoaks Elementary School were on lockdown after a man called police and said there was a shooting at both campuses. Sgt. Robert William of the Glendale Police Department said it was apparent to responding officers that the call was a prank.

“It was business as usual; there was nothing suspicious going on,” he said.

Officers were able to track the man down and discovered he lived near one of the schools. The man was taken into custody and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as he “seemed to be having a mental issue,” according to William.

“He’s just a random guy that lives near one of the schools and for whatever reason he decided to make those calls,” he said.

