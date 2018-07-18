Woman sought after in Glendale locker and car theft

The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a woman suspected of breaking into a gym locker and stealing a car.
Police said the theft occurred at the 24 Hour Fitness on 450 N. Brand Blvd. around 2 p.m. June 29.
A woman had placed her bag and personal effects into a gym locker and secured it with a combination lock. She returned later to find the lock had been removed and her belongings gone.
According to police, the woman also found her car was missing from the gym’s parking lot. It was later recovered at a nearby lot.
A credit card stolen from the locker was used at a Home Depot.
The suspect is described as a 28- to 38-year-old woman with dyed blond hair and a medium build.
Authorities believe the woman is behind another locker theft and vehicle burglary the same day at the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA.
Anyone with information on the thefts can contact Glendale Det. Abe Chung at (818) 548-2097.