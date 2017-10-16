Wayward bull finds its way down La Crescenta street

Sheriff’s deputies added cattle wrangler to their list of responsibilities Saturday night after a bull roamed free on a busy La Crescenta street, according to authorities.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call about an animal roaming down Foothill Boulevard near Glenwood Avenue sometime around 5 p.m. Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Slater said the bull escaped from a petting zoo at a nearby pumpkin patch.

Deputies tried to move the bull away from the road, according to Slater.

“We were initially trying to wrangle and get him into a safe location because he was meandering through traffic,” he said.

When the bull was eventually corralled into a corner, Slater said the animal’s owner came by and was able to lasso the bull and bring him back to the petting zoo.

No injuries were reported from the bull’s excursion.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc