Handgun, stolen mail recovered during La Crescenta traffic stop

Yesenia Prado, Ivan Figueroa, Jairo Vargasrivera and Jose Melendez were all arrested on suspicion of identity theft while Prado was also booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. The arrests occurred after the car carrying the quartet was stopped by the Glendale Police Department on a license plate violation around 4:50 a.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Raymond Avenue.