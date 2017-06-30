Man found dead in Glendale driveway, possibly stabbed

Glendale Police are investigating the death of a man in his 50s found early Friday evening with apparent stab wounds on his body.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Harvard Street after receiving word of a man down in a driveway sometime around 6 p.m.

According to Sgt. Robert William, a spokesman with the Glendale Police Department, the man was found dead and appeared to be the victim of a stabbing.

It’s unknown if the stabbing had any connection to the man’s death.

The incident remains under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc