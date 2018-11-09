Man threatens to jump from Glendale overpass, comes down after 4 hours

Glendale police were able to talk down a man who threatened to jump from a freeway overpass Wednesday evening four hours after he climbed atop a chain link fence.
Officers were initially searching for the man in connection to a report of an unstable person in the 1400 block of East Glenoaks Boulevard.
They eventually found him sometime around 9:30 p.m. on top of a fence at the Glendale Avenue overpass of the 134 Freeway.
Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said a crisis negotiation team was called out to coax the man down.
Officers from California Highway Patrol were called in to stop traffic in both directions on the freeway and the Glendale Fire Department set up a large inflated cushion underneath the overpass to catch the man in case he went through with his threat.
The man was eventually convinced to climb down around 1:35 a.m. and he was taken into custody on a mental health hold, according to Lightfoot.