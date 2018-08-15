‘The 100’ actress arrested in Glendale on domestic violence charges

An actress known for her role in the television series “The 100” was arrested in Glendale last week after police investigated a possible domestic assault incident.
Marie Avgeropoulos, 32, was booked into Glendale City Jail on Aug. 5 on felony domestic violence charges. Officers with the Glendale Police Department were called to the area of Glendale Avenue and the 134 Freeway around 12:43 a.m. on an assault investigation when they contacted Avgeropoulos, GPD Sgt. Dan Suttles said.
She was released from custody on $50,000 bail several hours after her arrest, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records.
Avgeropoulos plays the character Octavia Blake in the the CW science-fiction series “The 100.”