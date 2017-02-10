Two arrested in prostitution sting at massage parlors

Two women were arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of prostitution during a sting carried out at two massage parlors by Glendale police, authorities said.

Guangmei He and Kaihong Li, both 42, were arrested after police caught them offering sexual services to undercover officers, according to Glendale Police Department spokesperson Tahnee Lightfoot.

He, a resident of El Monte, was arrested at JJ Massage, 213 N. Orange St. Lightfoot said this wasn’t the first time police investigated the business for prostitution.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

“We have conducted two other investigations at this location in the past and have made an arrest,” she said.

Police arrested Li, a Pasadena resident, at Gold Massage, 1023 E. Colorado Ave.

“Working in an undercover capacity, a detective went into this establishment to get a massage and was engaged in conversation with the masseuse,” Lightfoot said. “She wanted to perform sexual acts and was subsequently placed under arrest.”

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Woman suffers 'significant' injuries after she's struck by hit-and-run bicyclist

'It has us puzzled.' Police suspend search for missing Glendale woman

Burbank, Glendale police are 'not affected' by Trump's immigration orders, officials say