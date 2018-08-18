Around $35,000 in stolen goods recovered after arrest of suspected fence, Glendale police say

An Inglewood woman was arrested Wednesday by Glendale police for her alleged involvement in a fencing operation of stolen property.
Tiffany Mathis, 36, was taken into custody near her apartment in the 10000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on suspicion of possessing stolen property. Her arrest stems from an investigation that began last month after a petty theft was reported at the Macy’s in the Glendale Galleria, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the department, said Mathis was identified as a possible fence.
“[She] advertised stolen merchandise on her Facebook and Instagram accounts and then sold the items from her van at a Los Angeles location,” she said in a statement.
According to Lightfoot, when officers arrived to take Mathis into custody she was in the middle of loading large duffle bags filled with stolen merchandise from multiple stores into her van. The merchandise included clothing, perfume and alcohol.
About $35,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered from Mathis’ van and apartment, Lightfoot said.
Several of the items were stolen the day before from stores across Los Angeles County, including Glendale.