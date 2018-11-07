Glendale tax hike sees early lead

A measure to increase Glendale’s sales tax to 10.25%, up from 9.5%, appeared to be gaining support on Tuesday, with a small lead reported soon after polls closed.
Early election results showed that 7,614 votes, or 52.5%, were cast in favor of the 0.75% tax hike known as Measure S, with one of 79 precincts reporting by around 9 p.m.
Another 6,878 votes, or 47.5%, were cast against the measure by the same time.
Projected to raise $30 million annually, city officials said the tax hike will generate the money they need to fund affordable housing and street repairs, as well as fire and police service.
Glendale residents outside a polling station at the Glendale police headquarters on election night were divided over the measure.
“I know no one wants to pay more taxes, but, as a collective, there are certain things we need to do ... to have the services that we have,” Mark Cooper, 58, said.
Meanwhile, Alfred Tahmasebi, 22, said he felt the services the city was requesting funds for were good causes, but the price tag was too high.
“That’s money that could be implemented into different aspects of life here in Glendale, such as public schools and hospitals and whatnot,” Tahmasebi said. “As far as us bumping up another $30 million, when it comes to paramedics and officers, that’s a little bit too much, in my opinion.”
City Council members, who voted unanimously in July to support placing the measure on the ballot, have not decided exactly how the money will be spent, according to Glendale City Councilman Vartan Gharpetian.
However, to ensure transparency, the city would create a separate account for the money that the new tax generates so the public can track where it goes, he said late last month.
Some critics of the measure, including Glendale resident Mike Mohill, said the tax was introduced as a means to remedy the city’s financial irresponsibility.
“If the measure passes, there’s no guarantee where it’s going to be spent,” Mohill said late last month.
Another impetus for the measure was maintaining local control of generated funds, Gharpetian said.
If the state or county raised taxes before Glendale does, those funds would funnel out of the city, Gharpetian said.