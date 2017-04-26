Glendale man sentenced to 26 years in prison for fatal stabbing aboard Metro bus

Allan Jay Milton will spend 26 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing of a 49-year-old man aboard a Metro bus in 2015.

The 44-year-old Glendale resident received the sentence Wednesday afternoon, weeks after he was convicted on March 28 of killing Phillip Melendez. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said it only took 30 minutes for a jury to find Milton guilty of first-degree murder.

On the night of Nov. 9, 2015, both men were aboard a bus in south Los Angeles when they got into an argument. The bus traveled to Highland Park, and at some point along the route Milton stabbed Melendez, according to the district attorney’s office.

Milton soon fled after the bus stopped in the Highland Park area.

The next day Milton was found in the area where the bus stopped after the stabbing occurred and was taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It was revealed in court that Milton had been dating Melendez’s ex-girlfriend.

Authorities said Milton had also been in an unrelated fight on the bus prior to stabbing Melendez.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc