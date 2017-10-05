Glendale police search for missing 16-year-old with autism

The Glendale Police Department is hoping the public can help locate an autistic boy who went missing early Thursday morning.

Zenni Hernandez, 16, was last seen in the 1100 block of Western Avenue sometime around 3:20 a.m. According to Glendale police, he’s known to frequently take Los Angeles Metro buses into downtown L.A.

Hernandez is described as Latino and black, 5 feet 5 and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with black sweat pants and has a red cast on his right leg.

Authorities said he may not respond well to being approached by women.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

