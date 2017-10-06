L.A. Metro driver finds missing 16-year-old boy from Glendale

An autistic 16-year-old who went missing early Thursday morning was found more than 10 hours later by a Los Angeles Metro bus driver, police said.

Zenni Hernandez went missing from the 1100 block of Western Avenue sometime around 3:20 a.m. By 2 p.m., a bus driver spotted him after seeing his picture in a missing person’s alert.

Tahnee Light, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said Hernandez had been known to frequently take Metro buses into downtown L.A.

She said the bus driver took the boy to the police station where he was eventually reunited with his family.

