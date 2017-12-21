Police search for Glendale man, 57, missing since beginning of December

Authorities are hoping the public can help locate a Glendale man who has been missing since earlier this month.
Ashot Markarians was last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 6 at a relative’s home in Glendale and hasn’t been heard from since, according to police.
The 57-year-old is described as having white hair and hazel eyes, standing 5 feet 7 and weighing around 170 pounds. He is believed to be driving a maroon 1997 Toyota RAV4 with the license plate number 3UER679.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Glendale Police Department Det. Jeff Davis at (818) 548-4911.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc