Glendale police use tracking device to find deaf man with autism reported missing

A 20-year-old deaf Glendale man with autism has been located in Burbank after he was reported missing early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Brandon — only his first name has been released — left his home in the 400 block of Allen Avenue without telling his family. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokesperson with the Glendale Police Department, said the man was wearing a tracking device that aided officers in locating him.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Lightfoot said the tracker was provided by the department through its Project Lifesaver program, which provides a tracking device to families with relatives who have a cognitive disorder as a way to locate them in the event they go missing.

Brandon was found in safe condition and has been reunited with this family.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc