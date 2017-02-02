Missing Glendale woman's car found parked on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Glendale police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old woman who has been reported missing since Monday.

Elaine Park was last seen the morning of Jan. 28 — her family subsequently reported her missing. Her car was then found sometime on Feb. 2 parked along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, according to Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William.

“Elaine’s personal property was found in the vehicle along with the keys,” he said.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Park is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds and has long brown hair with blond tips. She also has a tattoo of a cow’s skull on the upper part of her left arm with another tattoo of an unknown design on the lower half.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (818) 548-4911.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

La Crescenta man among those arrested in human trafficking sting

Health officials find rabid bats in local communities

Pedestrian struck by car in Glendale