La Crescenta apartment fire sends resident to the hospital with smoke inhalation

One person was hospitalized after an apartment building in La Crescenta caught fire on Thursday, authorities said.
The person suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a three-story building at 3155 Montrose Ave., according to Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Fire Department.
She said firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. and were able to keep it contained to the first-floor unit, where it originated.
The fire was extinguished within 22 minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene, Shandi said. Crews from the Burbank and Los Angeles County fire departments assisted in the effort.
It’s unknown what caused the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.