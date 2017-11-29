Authorities search for Montrose ‘porch pirate’ who stole toys, children’s clothing

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is on the search for a “porch pirate” after a pair of Montrose residents discovered someone had stolen their packages.

The thefts occurred on Nov. 22 at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Waltonia Drive, according to a sheriff’s report.

One resident told authorities 15 items were taken from several Amazon boxes delivered to his home. The resident said he found the boxes had been cut open, their contents stolen.

Several articles of children’s clothing and toys were among the stolen items.

A neighbor living in the adjacent unit told deputies he too was a victim of theft. In a second sheriff’s report, the neighbor said he discovered empty boxes addressed to him discarded behind the apartment complex with the toys he ordered for his children missing.

Deputies were unable to find any surveillance footage of the suspected thief. Another neighbor who was interviewed by deputies said he did not hear anything suspicious on the day of the thefts.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's station at (818) 248-3464.

