Montrose celebrates 50th anniversary of Vietnam War Memorial

Knowing so many of his “brothers” were lost, it makes Pierce proud that now, 50 years later, his community still honors their lives with a Vietnam memorial wall on the corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose. He and several others, including the executive director of the Montrose Chamber of Commerce, the Local American Legion Post 288 and staff from the Crescenta Valley Weekly organized a 50th anniversary event Saturday that included a flag-folding ceremony and musical performances.