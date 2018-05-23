GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Naked pedestrian found wandering La Crescenta street, helped by passing motorist

By
May 22, 2018 | 5:00 PM
A 19-year-old woman was suffering from an apparent mental health emergency on Sunday after she was found walking down a La Crescenta street in the nude, according to authorities. (Glendale News-Press)

A woman reportedly suffered from a mental health emergency after she was found walking down a La Crescenta street naked on Sunday, authorities said.

Sometime around 3:30 p.m., a 19-year-old woman stripped off her clothing as she walked down Foothill Boulevard near Pennsylvania Avenue for an unknown reason. Lt. Gary Harman, a spokesman for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station, said the woman may have been suffering "some emotional issues."

A passing motorist soon came to the aid of the woman.

"A female saw the woman, stopped her car, wrapped her in a jacket and took her to the sheriff's station," Harman said.

The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

