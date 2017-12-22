Police: La Crescenta traffic stop yields bags of drugs, 2 arrests

Two bags of methamphetamine, wire cutters and a ski mask were just some of the items reportedly recovered by the Glendale Police Department during a traffic stop early Wednesday.

Officers with the department conducted a traffic stop of a white Toyota Corolla near Cloud Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta around 2:45 a.m. According to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the department, officers discovered the man behind the wheel was a parolee and was driving without a license.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found bags of narcotics, a scale, cash and two sets of gloves in addition to the ski mask and wire cutters, Lightfoot said.

The driver, 42-year-old Erin Sutton of La Crescenta, was taken into custody. Lightfoot said a passenger, 39-year-old Jennifer Lewis of Tujunga, was on probation for fraud and also taken into custody by Glendale police.

The two were booked on narcotics charges.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc