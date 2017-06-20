Driver at fault in fatal collision that killed La Crescenta motorcyclist, police say

The Glendale Police Department has determined that a 60-year-old woman was at fault for a fatal vehicle collision that killed a 19-year-old La Crescenta man in late May.

Michael Nelson was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and New York Avenue in north Glendale around 6 p.m. on May 30 when he collided with a car driven by the woman. Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William said the woman made an unsafe left turn that caused the collision.

She was not impaired at the time of the incident, according to William, and no charges will be filed against the woman because police have ruled it an accident.

While not considered the primary cause of the collision, William said speed was a secondary factor. After analyzing surveillance footage from the scene, investigators determined that Nelson was riding his motorcycle at around 60 miles per hour.

William said collisions involving unsafe left turns unfortunately happen on a daily basis in the city.

“If you throw in a motorcycle to the mix, these things can be deadly,” he said. “She made a left turn and, unfortunately, he wasn’t able to stop in time.”

In the wake of Nelson's death, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for expenses and has collected over $16,000. A memorial service for Nelson was held last week with more than 200 friends and family members mourning his death.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc