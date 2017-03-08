'There's definitely foul play': Mother of missing La Crescenta woman presses police to do more

Susan Park said on Tuesday that Glendale police have not done enough to find her 20-year-old daughter, Elaine, who has been missing since Jan. 28.

The La Crescenta woman said detectives need to focus on her daughter's boyfriend — who was the last person to see Elaine Park when she left his Calabasas home. Her comments came at the end of a press conference held by the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles.

Group members had reached out to Susan Park late last week to offer their help in spreading the word about her daughter's disappearance.

"Pulling together as a community, as a society, will bring more power into hopefully reopening the case and actively further investigate and look into the last person seen [with Elaine Park]," Susan Park said. "I very much would like to investigate everything about him."

During the press conference, Sgt. Robert William of the Glendale Police Department said there is no evidence to suggest the boyfriend was involved. He said the boyfriend has been cooperative with police and given them a large amount of information including numerous statements and even security camera footage from the night Elaine Park disappeared.

"At this point, we don't have anything," William said. "Could that change later? Sure, but that's only if we get some sort of information or lead that would take us there."

After her disappearance, Elaine Park's car was found parked along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The keys to the abandoned vehicle were found inside the ignition, and several personal items, including her purse and cellphone, were also found.

William said there has been no evidence of foul play or a struggle at the site — even after a search was conducted from the ground and air as well as in the ocean.

Susan Park said she disagrees.

She said she wants to see the extended security camera footage police have obtained — spanning from the moment her daughter disappeared to when authorities found her car. Only then can she rule out the boyfriend as a suspect.

So far, she's been unsuccessful.

"She could have went back [to the boyfriend's home]. Something could have happened," Susan Park said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Elaine Park's location and a GoFundMe page called "Help Find Elaine Park" has received over $12,000. The money was used by Susan Park to hire a private investigator, who, she said, has "revealed quite a bit of information," but declined to say what it entailed.

"There's definitely foul play. I feel that there's foul play involved," Susan Park said.

Anyone with information about Elaine Park is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911. They can also call the private investigator, Jayden Brant, at (310) 201-7613.

