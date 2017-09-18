Reward for missing La Crescenta woman doubles to $500K

A cash reward offered in the case of a missing 20-year-old La Crescenta woman was doubled on Friday to $500,000.

Hoping to bring her back home, the family of Elaine Park in August offered a “time-limited” $250,000 reward for information about her whereabouts. As the reward neared its Sept. 15 expiration date, an anonymous donor came forward to extend the deadline to Sept. 24 at midnight and increased the amount to $500,000.

The date holds special significance because it will be Park’s 21st birthday.

Missing since Jan. 28, Park’s friends and family have said they hope the money will compel someone to come forward with information about her disappearance. The Glendale Police Department said she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s home in Calabasas sometime around 6 a.m.

In addition to the reward’s hike, new security footage from the ex-boyfriend’s home was released by the family.

Taken sometime around 10:20 p.m. the night before she went missing, Park can be seen walking from the home to her car. An unknown vehicle can also be seen passing by the residence.

Jayden Brant, a private investigator hired by the family, said the car being there isn’t a coincidence as the home is located in a cul-de-sac and part of a gated community.

“There are no other occupied residences [nearby] … It wasn’t like [the car] randomly drove down the street or got lost,” he said.

Brant said the car’s driver may have just been waiting for a friend, but they also may have talked to Park or may have even been directly involved in her disappearance. Brandt said by releasing the video, he hopes the driver will come forward or someone can identify the vehicle.

“That would close that [investigative] loop for us,” he said.

While Glendale police have not commented on the video, department spokesman Sgt. Robert William previously said information provided to them by the private investigator have not panned out, with detectives being unable to find any evidence suggesting Park’s disappearance was criminal in nature.

Two days after Park was reported missing, her car was found parked along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Glendale police officials said several personal items were found inside, including keys, a cellphone and a laptop.

Authorities conducted air, ground and sea searches but were unable to locate any sign of Park. The search was suspended in February after police said there were no new leads or suspects in the disappearance.

Instead, the investigation refocused on interviewing people who knew her.

Brant and the family have maintained Park’s disappearance was due to foul play, and there has been no evidence to suggest she committed suicide or ran away.

However, Glendale police previously stated there has been no evidence that points to foul play, nor were there any suspects.

Park is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She is said to have long brown hair with blonde tips and has an image of a cow’s skull tattooed on her upper left arm, as well as another tattoo of an unknown design on the lower part of the same arm.

Anyone with information about her disappearance can call (800) 551-3080, or go online to elainepark.tips.

Glendale police can be contacted at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc