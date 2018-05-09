Two men convicted in 2016 fatal shooting of man in Glendale neighborhood

The incident began on the night of June 24 when Niles, a recent transplant to Los Angeles from Florida, was out with friends at a Hollywood nightclub, according to previous court testimony. Niles had met two women at the club, Dezerae Lyons and Daniela Love, and the group — Niles, his friends and the two women — eventually made their way back to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of North Verdugo Road.