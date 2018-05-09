Two men convicted in 2016 fatal shooting of man in Glendale neighborhood

Two Northern California men were found guilty on Tuesday of the 2016 murder of a man outside a Glendale apartment complex.
It took a jury only two days of deliberation to convict Suisun City resident Laquan Parker and Brandon Perkins of Stockton for the murder of Phillip Niles Jr.
Parker was found guilty of first-degree murder while Perkins was guilty of second-degree murder.
The incident began on the night of June 24 when Niles, a recent transplant to Los Angeles from Florida, was out with friends at a Hollywood nightclub, according to previous court testimony. Niles had met two women at the club, Dezerae Lyons and Daniela Love, and the group — Niles, his friends and the two women — eventually made their way back to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of North Verdugo Road.
Both Lyons and Love testified in 2017 that Niles became angry at the pair after he found out they worked as pornographic actors and an argument ensued.
Lyons said in court last year she then called Parker to pick her and Love up from the apartment.
As the two women headed to a car driven by Parker, Niles reportedly followed them out of the apartment to continue the argument.
It was there that Niles was confronted by Parker and Perkins.
Police first received reports of gunfire in the neighborhood around 4 a.m. on June 25, according to a department spokesman. Niles had been shot multiple times and was found on the front lawn of a home in the 1600 block of Midway Street.
Parker and Perkins were arrested later that day at a hotel in Monrovia where they were staying with Lyons. Police said two handguns were recovered from the scene.
The two are scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.
