Pedestrian struck by car in Glendale

A woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after she was struck by a car in Glendale, police said.

The 69-year-old was hit at around 8 a.m. while in a crosswalk on Wilson Avenue. She was struck by a car driven by a 55-year-old woman as she was making an eastbound turn from Kenwood Street, according to Glendale police spokesperson Tahnee Lightfoot.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the driver of the vehicle is at fault for failing to yield to a pedestrian,” Lightfoot said.

Neither woman has been identified and it’s unknown if either of them is a Glendale resident.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc