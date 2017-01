The on and offramps at Pennsylvania Avenue along the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Crescenta will be closed beginning Monday through the spring, according to officials with the California Department of Transportation.

Detour signs will be posted.

The closures are part of a $148.5-million pavement rehabilitation project that is expected to be completed next year.

Mark Kellam, mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @LAMarkKellam