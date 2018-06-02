Glendale police chief ‘truly humbled’ by new role during swearing-in ceremony

Although Carl Povilaitis was officially made Glendale’s new top cop in early May, there was one last bit of businesses that needed to be done so he could become bona fide — a swearing-in ceremony.
Dozens of friends, family members and local dignitaries gathered at the Glendale Police Department on Thursday to honor Povilaitis as he was formally sworn in as the new chief of police. He had served as the department’s interim chief since Robert Castro retired in December.
Rather than hold a search for a new chief to replace Castro, Glendale City Manager Yasmin Beers said it was a “very clear decision” to choose Povilaitis to take over.
“Selecting Carl after his 27 years of service to this community was an absolute pleasure for me,” she said. “His leadership, his commitment to this organization and this community is truly unparalleled.”
Povilaitis first started at the department as a patrol officer in 1990.
City Councilwoman Paula Devine said having Povilaitis as the new head of the police department was the easiest choice she has made since being elected to office in 2014.
During the ceremony, Povilaitis said he was “truly humbled by this honor” and thanked several people from throughout his life including his mother, Joan Condon, and sister Margaret Slaby. He also praised the men and women of the department as a “premiere law-enforcement organization” and said he couldn’t be more proud of the officers.
“It is committed to providing the highest quality law-enforcement services that any organization can provide in the United States,” he said.
Of his tenure as chief, Povilaitis said he looks forward to working cooperatively with the city and community organizations.