Glendale police holds swear in ceremony for new officers

The Glendale Police Department held a badge pinning ceremony on Thursday for several of its sworn officers and civilian employees.
Sheryl Davis-Moore, Jeff Newton and Aaron Zeigler were promoted to civilian division commander, lieutenant and sergeant, respectively. Heather Howison was promoted to police property supervisor while Tina Hartoonian was made police services supervisor for parking enforcement.
Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis also swore in several new officers into the department: Francisco Martinez, Aaron Eggiman, Austin Ford, Rodney Saunders and Ashraf Hanna. Meanwhile, Clay Bick was sworn-in as a reserve officer.
The department also brought in Valerie Dunger and Samantha Reffett as communications operators while Vivian Meneses joined the agency as a community service officer.