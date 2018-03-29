GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Glendale drivers cited for speeding, tinted windows and cellphone use during enforcement operation

By
Mar 29, 2018 | 1:40 PM
Police issued nearly 100 citations for traffic violations on Monday during an enforcement operation along several Glendale streets. (File Photo)

Eighty motorists were given speeding citations in Glendale on Monday as part of a traffic-enforcement operation conducted by the police department.

The operation was held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. along several streets, including South Brand Boulevard, Camino San Rafael and South Glendale Avenue. A total of 95 citations were issued, with 104 cars being stopped, according to the Glendale Police Department.

In addition to speeding, officers issued six citations for illegal U-turns, two for cellphone use, four for running a red light and two for failing to yield to a pedestrian. Citations were also given for having a tinted window, being an unlicensed driver and possession of heroin.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

