Glendale drivers cited for speeding, tinted windows and cellphone use during enforcement operation

Eighty motorists were given speeding citations in Glendale on Monday as part of a traffic-enforcement operation conducted by the police department.
The operation was held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. along several streets, including South Brand Boulevard, Camino San Rafael and South Glendale Avenue. A total of 95 citations were issued, with 104 cars being stopped, according to the Glendale Police Department.
In addition to speeding, officers issued six citations for illegal U-turns, two for cellphone use, four for running a red light and two for failing to yield to a pedestrian. Citations were also given for having a tinted window, being an unlicensed driver and possession of heroin.
