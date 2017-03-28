Portantino honors local women

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) on Sunday honored 10 area women, including some who live in Glendale, Burbank and La Crescenta, during an event held in the courtyard at Pasadena City Hall.

The California Legislature first recognized March as Women’s History Month in 1987 and has continued that tradition. Each year, members of the state Legislature recognize exceptional women in their districts with a celebration commemorating their efforts.

This year’s honorees include:

Glendale resident Alma Hernández, who is executive director of Service Employees International Union California, an organization dedicated to electing candidates and passing policies that benefit the union’s 700,000 members and their families.

Fellow Glendale resident Mary Najarian, who is a strong supporter of the Armenian community.

Lisa Pitney, of La Crescenta, who has been vice president of government relations at the Walt Disney Co. since 1996. She represents the company to city, county and state governments throughout the United States.

Burbank resident Marsha Ramos, who is owner of Geosystems, an environmental, geotechnical and land consulting firm. The former Burbank City Council member and mayor, currently serves on the board of the Metropolitan Water District.

“It is such an honor to be able to recognize the 2017 Women of the Year from Senate District 25 today,” Portantino said. “Their advocacy and service to the community serves as sterling example for us all.”

