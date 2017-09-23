Two dead in possible murder-suicide, Glendale police say

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead in their Glendale home early Saturday afternoon.

The Glendale Police Department received a call sometime around 12:38 p.m. about two dead bodies found in a home in the 1500 block of East Windsor Road.

Sgt. Robert William, a spokesman with the department, said the deceased man and woman were both in their 40s and appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The two were in a domestic relationship, William said. Their bodies were discovered by family members.

