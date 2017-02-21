High winds, rain wreak havoc in Burbank and Glendale

As the Southland was battered by a large storm on Friday and smaller ones over the weekend, multiple flights around the Los Angeles area were canceled due to the heavy rainfall — including several at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Southwest Airlines canceled all incoming and departing flights at the local airfield Friday morning, according to a company spokesperson.

Burbank experienced winds reaching 30 mph and 0.85 inches of rainfall Friday, according to the National Weather Service. However, Weather Underground — which crowdsources its weather data — reported at least 3.57 inches of rain.

The record amount of rainfall in the city was 1.9 inches in 1990, according to the National Weather Service.

While no major incidents were reported in Burbank during the storm, several streets had to be closed.

The on-ramp to the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway was closed at Buena Vista Street because of flooding, while a portion of Clybourn Avenue, between Hatteras Street and Whitnall Highway, was closed because of downed power lines, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said another portion of Clybourn Avenue, near Sherman Way along the North Hollywood border, was flooded.

"One vehicle became stuck as a result, but the driver managed to get out of the car without any issue or injury," he said.

In Glendale, the National Weather Service reported approximately 3.12 inches of rain.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said multiple trees toppled in the city, with one falling onto a building in the 3600 block of San Fernando Road.

Downed electrical wires were also reported in the 1000 block of North Glendale Avenue and a power pole fell onto a vehicle in the 3400 block of Montrose Avenue, according to Lightfoot.

In other parts of Los Angeles County up to 6 inches of rain was reported and a portion of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley experienced heavy flooding.

At least five people died due to incidents related to the storm including an 18-year-old man who was swept away by rushing water in Thousand Oaks and a 55-year-old man who was electrocuted by a downed power line in Sherman Oaks.

