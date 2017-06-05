‘That’s disgusting’: Video shows rat scurrying through Sprinkles Cupcakes in Glendale

A video has been making the rounds online showing what appears to be a rat scurrying around the inside of a cupcake store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale.

On a video uploaded to YouTube during the weekend, it appears some type of rodent can be seen running around in an empty display case at the Sprinkles Cupcakes in the upscale outdoor mall. In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “It’s in everything” before screaming, “That’s disgusting” as the rat runs away.

It’s unknown when the video was recorded.

Jennifer Warren, a spokeswoman for Sprinkles, said in an email that the company is taking the issue seriously and that its commitment is to the health and safety of its customers and employees.

“We deeply regret that an unfortunate set of circumstances, including a structural malfunction, led to this incident,” she said. “Immediately upon learning of the situation, we voluntarily shut down the bakery and addressed the property with a team of food-safety experts, as well as our landlord.”

The store has since reopened, and Warren said the company is confident the incident won’t happen again.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, the Sprinkles in Glendale has consistently received an A rating since it opened at the Americana three years ago.

The county agency said in an email that its officials are aware of the incident and are currently investigating it.

Caruso, the company that owns the Americana, could not immediately be reached for comment.

