Suspected burglars wore masks of Ronald Reagan during Glendale break-in, police say

Near the end of “Point Break,” the 1991 film directed by Kathryn Bigelow, FBI agent Johnny Utah bids farewell to bank robber Bodhi with a “Vaya con Dios,” meaning “Go with God” in English.

But, this is not “Point Break” and the people mentioned hereafter are not Keanu Reeves or Patrick Swayze, and God may not have gone with them.

Earlier this week, the Glendale Police Department arrested two men and one teenage boy on suspicion of residential burglary after a witness spotted two suspicious people wearing matching masks of Ronald Reagan breaking into an apartment.

That’s where any similarities to the ’90s movie end.

Glendale Police Sgt. Daniel Suttles said the witness saw the masked men climb onto the first-floor balcony of an apartment in the 300 block of North Kenwood Street and enter the home sometime around 9 a.m. An idling car occupied by a lone driver was waiting on the street, he said.

While the witness called the authorities, the men entered the waiting vehicle and began to flee the area, asccording to the witness. Suttles said the witness was already in his own car and followed the alleged burglars.

“He followed them for a couple of blocks,” Suttles said. “Right around Lexington and Glendale were where the cops found the car and, from there, they took over [following the vehicle] and pulled them over.”

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers reported finding the matching masks of the 40th president as well as a replica handgun and personal items belonging to the victim living in the burglarized apartment.

Gagik Sarkisjan, left, and Narek Martirosyan, right, were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary earlier this week. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

Suttles said the two men, 20-year-old Gagik Sarkisjan and 18-year-old Narek Martirosyan, were booked into jail on suspicion of burglary. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old who allegedly acted as the getaway driver was booked into juvenile hall.

All three are Glendale residents.

According to Suttles, investigators think the burglary was not random and that the three specifically targeted the apartment.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911. Anonymous tips can be made at (800) 222-8477.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc