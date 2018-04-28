Historical society to host Restoration Forum

The Glendale Historical Society will host a Restoration Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6 at the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 401 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.
Admission will be free, and there will be free parking in the auditorium's parking structure. Various vendors are expected to participate.
Sessions will be:
"The Value of Architectural Preservation," from 10:30 to 11 a.m., featuring Kendyl Young from DIGGS Glendale
"Architecturally Compatible Home Additions and Accessory Dwelling Units," from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., featuring Karla Rodriguez-Herrera from HartmanBaldwin Design/Build
"Preserving and Restoring Native California Landscapes for Year-Round Beauty," from noon to 12:30 p.m., featuring Lisa Novick from Theodore Payne Foundation
"Historic Tile: Terra Cotta, Batchelder and More," from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m., featuring Linnaea Dawson from Silverlake Conservation
"All Things Wood, A History," from 1:30 to 2 p.m., featuring William W. Ellinger III, principal historic architect, with Ellinger Architects and Associates
"Matching History: An Architectural Color Guide," from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., featuring Michelle Kent, regional color advisor manager, with Dunn-Edwards Paints
"Energy Efficiency in Historic Homes: What's Next?," from 3 to 3:45 p.m., featuring Scott Campbell from Window Restoration & Repair, Dan Thomsen from Building Doctors and Sravanti Bassa from ICF International
For more information, email events@glendalehistorical.org.
