Azusa man sentenced to prison for sexual assault

An Azusa man will spend 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual assault in Glendale in 2015.

Justin Amador Rios, 20, was in court Tuesday for sentencing after he previously entered a guilty plea in late last month.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of forcible sexual penetration as well as admitting to using a knife during the attack, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Rios broke into a home in the 900 block of Orange Grove Avenue on the night of June 3, 2015, and assaulted a 38-year-old woman at knife point.

The district attorney’s office said the woman was able to scream for help, which woke up her 20-year-old son, who called 911. The woman’s 7-year-old daughter was also in the home at the time of the attack, but was unharmed.

Rios fled the scene, but officers captured him after a brief foot pursuit, according to the Glendale Police Department.

