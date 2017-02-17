Police believe armed robbery victim was specifically targeted

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon in the La Crescenta area.

At around 12:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was walking in the 4700 block of Dunsmore Avenue near Pontiac Street when two unknown men who were reportedly armed and wearing masks approached him, according to Glendale police spokesman Sgt. Robert William.

“One male pointed a revolver at the victim’s head and stole his backpack,” William said. “Both males entered a white older model panel van with a sliding door on the passenger side that was parked at the curb.”

A description of the van’s driver was unavailable, and the vehicle was last seen driving north on Dunsmore.

William said it’s believed the 19-year-old was specifically targeted and that it was not a random act.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc