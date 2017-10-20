Roberts to leave top job at Adventist Health Glendale

Kevin Roberts, president and chief executive of Adventist Health Glendale, formerly known as Glendale Adventist Medical Center, will leave his leadership role at the hospital on Nov. 3 to pursue other opportunities, according to Adventist officials.

In a memo to employees, physicians, volunteers and board members, Beth Zachary, chair of the Adventist Health Glendale board, wrote, “I want to thank Kevin for his leadership and acknowledge the good work he and his team have accomplished to expand access and improve care for the Glendale community.”

As the board chair as well as president and chief executive of Adventist Health, Southern California Region, Zachary will serve as the interim chief executive while the search for a permanent leader is underway, hospital officials said.

Roberts said he has appreciated his time at the hospital since he was appointed to lead the facility in September 2011.

“Adventist Health Glendale is a terrific hospital with an inspired mission, amazing people and a rich legacy of healing,” Roberts said in a statement. “I know that this hospital will continue to thrive and succeed and that its best years are still ahead.”

