La Crescenta school receives ‘threats of violence’ on Instagram, student punished

May 07, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Officials with the Glendale Unified School District said a student at Rosemont Middle School was disciplined over the weekend after making threats against the campus on social media. (Glendale News-Press)

A Rosemont Middle School student was disciplined over the weekend after allegedly making threats to the campus on social media, authorities say.

Officials with the Glendale Unified School District were made aware of the threats on Saturday after a parent came across them on Instagram.

Kristine Nam, a spokeswoman for the district, said school officials worked with deputies from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Department in investigating the incident.

"At this time, disciplinary measures have been taken, and there is no current danger to Rosemont students or staff," she said.

Nam said the student made "threats of violence" but would not elaborate more.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

