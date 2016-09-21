Glendale Unified attorneys want to know the names of residents who signed a petition to leave the district

Members of a citizens group seeking to transfer the Sagebrush area of La Cañada Flintridge into that city's school district, and out of Glendale Unified's jurisdiction, said they were scratching their heads Tuesday over a court order sought by GUSD's attorneys requesting the names of people who signed a petition in support of the transfer.

The 724 signatures Unite LCF collected earlier this year from registered voters living in the Sagebrush area who support the transfer territory into La Cañada Unified, were deemed "sufficient" by Dean Logan, Los Angeles County registrar-recorder and county clerk, according to a July 18 document.

Attorneys representing Glendale Unified subsequently sought the court order to secure the list of signatures, according to the petition filed Sept. 8 in Los Angeles Superior Court. Unite LCF's Tom Smith said he's unsure why the Glendale district's attorneys want the signature data.

"We're at a little bit of a loss to understand why it's needed. We're a little concerned this is another attempt to slow down the process. We expected Glendale [Unified], at some point, to lawyer up. It came a little earlier than we were expecting," Smith said.

When attorneys for Glendale Unified asked Allison Deegan, the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization's regionalized business services coordinator, for the signatures in August, "she refused without a court order," according to court documents.

"We feel very comfortable that there's nothing there that could be overturned or invalidate the [Unite LCF] petition," Smith said, adding that the signatures involved in a territory transfer are not often made public, unless disclosed to school districts through court orders.

"We're doing what we can to protect the privacy of the people who did sign the petition," Smith said. "Ultimately, how those documents get disclosed is up to the courts."

A hearing on the matter was slated for Wednesday when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Amy Hogue is also expected to weigh in on Glendale Unified's attorneys' additional request for a "temporary stay" on the county committee's proceedings on the territory transfer until Glendale Unified's attorneys secure the signatures, according to a letter sent by Glendale Unified's attorneys to Nalini Lasiewicz, a member of Unite LCF.

Glendale Unified Supt. Winfred Roberson, Jr. said the residents' privacy is also valued by Glendale school officials.

"The privacy of our community members is of the utmost importance to [Glendale Unified,]" he said in a statement. "Government code allows our attorneys to examine this information and use it to prepare our presentation to the county committee. However, [Glendale Unified] has no intention of making this information available to the public."

Glendale Unified's attorneys filed the petition seeking a court order one day after the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization formally accepted Unite LCF's petition seeking to transfer the Sagebrush area into La Cañada Unified School District.

Smith said he's concerned the GUSD's request could slow the county committee's process for deciding on the transfer.

"We're concerned this is a little bit of a hunt to delay the process by whatever means," Smith said.

Kelly Corrigan, kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan