Glendale and Burbank residents protest potential rezoning of Silver Spur Stables

Though the City Council is far from considering a proposed zoning change, residents are speaking out early against an application submitted in February by Art Simonian, founder of Metro Investments and a member of the Glendale Design Review Board as well as Thomas Bell, owner of Silver Spur Stables, to change the stables’ zoning from commercial equestrian to multifamily residential. If approved, Metro Investments plans to build 21 townhouse-style condos in six buildings, each three stories high.