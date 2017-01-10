Glendale police on the lookout for suspect tied to theft and crash of car

Glendale police are searching for a person involved with stealing and crashing a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., police received reports of a truck crashing into a pair of parked cars and a tree near Chevy Chase and Regent Park drives. At least three suspects fled the scene on foot.

Sgt. Robert William with the Glendale Police Department said a man and woman were eventually caught, but another man, described as Hispanic, is still at large.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc