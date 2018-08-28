Hoover alum finds success with ‘Searching’

What was supposed to be a music video turned into a heartfelt short about a young man who travels to a remote part of the world to deliver a special message to his mom. The two-minute clip garnered more than a million views in two days. Following the video, Chaganty accepted a job making commercials at Google, Ohanian landed a spot on The Wrap’s 2014 list of Hollywood innovators, and the two have been in close collaboration ever since.