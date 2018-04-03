Museum dedicated to selfies opens in Glendale

The new Museum of Selfies opened this past weekend in Glendale.
The pop-up museum, which is scheduled to be open through May 31, is the creation of Tommy Honton and Tair Mamedov, two escape-room designers who, together, wanted to explore the history of the selfie and why people feel the need to capture and reproduce images of themselves.
Much of the art on display was designed and commissioned by Honton and Mamedov as well as work by artists inspired by the subject matter.
The Museum of Selfies is located at 211 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale. Selfie-sticks are encouraged.
For more information, visit themuseumofselfies.com.
Twitter: @lamarkkellam