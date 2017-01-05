Police investigate possible shooting in Glendale

Glendale police are investigating a possible shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Authorities received word of gunfire near San Fernando and Windsor roads around 9:51 a.m., according to Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William. Officers at the scene were unable to find any suspects or victims.

“Based on preliminary information, there appeared to have been an altercation between a suspect who is only described as a male at this time and one or more other persons,” William said.

Anyone with information of the incident is encouraged to call (818) 548-4911.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc