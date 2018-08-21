Shoplifting suspect rams vehicle into police car, evades arrest in La Crescenta

La Crescenta residents are being warned to lock their doors Tuesday as Glendale police are searching for a petty-theft suspect who rammed his vehicle into a police car and eluded arrest.
The incident began around 10 a.m. after the Glendale Police Department received report of a shoplifting incident at a local Vons grocery store, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a department spokesman.
He said officers arrived just as the suspect was driving away from the store.
Police attempted to box the man’s vehicle in to prevent him from leaving, Suttles added.
“He then rammed into one of our [cars],” he said. “We pretty much had him stuck in, but he kept on trying, flooring it … his car was smoking and spinning.”
The man’s vehicle was able to get free, and he drove away.
Suttles said the man eventually abandoned the vehicle in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Boston Avenue, fleeing from the scene on foot.
Police are working on establishing a perimeter in the area and are asking residents to stay indoors and call 911 if they see a man dressed in a blue flannel shirt and black pants.
The police activity led nearby Chamlian Armenian School to be placed on lock down.
There has been no indication that the man is armed, but that does not discount the possibility of him having a weapon, according to Suttles.