Weapons arsenal uncovered during probation check leads to arrest of Glendale siblings

A Glendale brother and sister were arrested Thursday after authorities conducting a routine probation check allegedly found a weapons cache that included several rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Around 8:46 a.m., officers from a multiagency task force arrived at the home of 31-year-old Selin Charmaholi in the 300 block of Chester Street to see if she was complying with the terms of her probation.
The Assembly Bill 109 Task Force, which includes members of the Burbank and Glendale police departments, was established to deal with the local impact of the state’s criminal realignment law. AB 109 aims to decrease prison overcrowding by releasing some lower-level offenders.
Although Charmaholi was not home, she was still subject to search and seizure conditions, according to Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles.
Suttles said task force officers recovered “five handguns, three assault-style rifles, six other style rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.” Also recovered were six AR-15 lower mechanisms, which can be used to build a rifle.
Officers seized high-capacity magazines, a pair of nunchucks and cocaine, according to Suttles, who said Selin Charmaholi’s brother, Sergey Charmaholi, 34, was allegedly responsible for supplying the drug.
The siblings were soon arrested on weapons and narcotics violations.
Selin Charmaholi remains in police custody while her brother has since made bail.