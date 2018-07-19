St. Monica Academy again named to Catholic Education Honor Roll

St. Monica Academy finds itself in elite company once again as the small private elementary-to-high school was named to the Catholic Education Honor Roll for a third consecutive time.
The Roman Catholic independent institution, which has 270 students — 109 in high school — was one of 39 schools nationwide to win the accolade and joined three others from California — Mary Star of the Sea of San Pedro, St. Joseph Academy of San Marcos and Saint Michael’s Preparatory of Silverado.
“We’re really proud of it, and it’s an award that schools need to take an interest in, seek out the criteria and apply,” said Peter Halpin, St. Monica Academy’s dean of high school.
“One of the things that I’m proud of is we’re interested in achieving that criteria, which is a solid presentation of our Catholic beliefs, but there’s also things like strong civics teaching as well. Those are both really important principles for us and the award reflects what we’re trying to do in those areas,” Halpin added.
This is St. Monica’s third straight award, having been previously named to the honor roll in 2014 and 2012.
In 2012, the certification was good for two years, and 2014’s honor was valid for four years. The Catholic Education Honor Roll format has changed even more now as winning schools receive a certificate of recognition that is valid for five years.
The accolade is the first, therefore, for St. Monica since the institution moved from Pasadena in 2015 to the site of Holy Redeemer School in Montrose.
Any Catholic elementary, middle or high school can apply for recognition though the Cardinal Newman Society, a group that promotes Catholic education, which runs the selection process. The Newman Society does not give information on which schools applied or how many were in consideration.
To be recognized, schools must display the “Principles of Catholic Identity in Education”, which are, according to the Newman Society, “inspired by divine mission, models Christian communion, encounters Christ in prayer, scripture and sacrament, integrally forms the human person and imparts a Christian understanding of the world.”
“I think we’re a school that doesn’t necessarily get a lot of recognition and perhaps some of that comes from our move a few years back,” Halpin said. “What I like about this award is that it brings to attention what’s going on at our school. There’s a lot to be proud of at St. Monica Academy.”