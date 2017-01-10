Glendale women team up in an effort to raise awareness of human trafficking

To raise awareness about human trafficking and advocate for those forced into sex slavery around the world, a group of Glendale women will host a film screening next week at the Brand Library and Art Center.

Earlier this summer, Carol Ann Burton, president of Soroptimist International of Glendale, came up with the idea to screen "Sold," a movie based on true stories of girls forced into sex slavery.

"We take for granted what some people will do, and I think we need to open up our eyes," Burton said.

While the screening will be free to the public, donations collected at the event will go directly to CAST, the Los Angeles-based Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking.

The organization provides support to survivors of human trafficking.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Around the world, the organization estimates there are tens of millions victims caught up in the $150-billion industry.

"Through broad community outreach on local, state, national and international levels, Soroptimist International hopes to bring awareness to the issue of trafficking so that more victims will be free and empowered," Burton said. "Unfortunately, we need to keep being reminded that the issue exists, even in our own community."

Glendale's Commission on the Status of Women is partnering with Soroptimist International of Glendale for the screening, something the commission was eager to do, said Diane Lambillotte, the commission's chair.

"The Glendale Commission on the Status of Women is gratified to be partnering with Soroptimist International of Glendale to bring attention to the horrible plight of those subject to human trafficking, which many people do not know is a huge problem, not only in other countries, but also right here in the U.S.," she said.

The event will begin with a 6 p.m. reception, followed by a 7 p.m. screening on Jan. 20 in the recital hall at Brand Library and Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St.

--

Kelly Corrigan, kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan